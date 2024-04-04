US stocks rise despite slower service industry growth

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher yesterday after data showing the US services industry growth slowed further in March, but the advance was limited after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a cut in interest was still not in sight. Most of the major S&P 500 sectors advanced, led by gains in energy, materials and communication services.

Powell reaffirmed in a speech yesterday that the Fed will stick to its wait-and-see approach as it considers when to start cutting rates given the continued strength of the US economy and recent higher-than-expected inflation data

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq end at records after Fed decisionNEW YORK, March 21 — Wall Street stocks cheered the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement Wednesday, lifting key indices to records after the central bank confirmed it still...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Lower as Investors Take Profits in Chipmaker StocksInvestors took profits in chipmaker stocks as they braced for producer price data and further clues on the inflation trend ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.19% and 0.54% respectively. Nvidia shares fell 1.1% ahead of their global GTC developer conference on AI. Intel shares fell 4.4% after the Pentagon pulled out of a plan to spend up to $2.5 billion on a chip grant to the company.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Polis rampas syabu bungkusan teh Cina bernilai RM571,500GEORGE TOWN: Polis merampas 17 bungkusan teh Cina yang disyaki mengandungi dadah syabu seberat 17.3 kilogram (kg) bernilai RM571,500 dalam serbuan di ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

249 bazaar stalls, over 500 eateries to be inspected during Ramadan in SandakanSANDAKAN: The Health Office here will inspect 249 Ramadan bazaar stalls and over 500 premises owners and food handlers in the district throughout the ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

249 gerai, lebih 500 premis makanan akan diperiksa sepanjang Ramadan di SandakanSANDAKAN: Pejabat Kesihatan Kawasan Sandakan di sini dijangka memeriksa 249 gerai dan lebih 500 pemilik premis mahupun pengendali makanan di Sandakan ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

– 204 PS/310 Nm all-electric HR-V, 68.8 kWh battery, 500 km NEDC rangeIn December last year, Honda announced that it had begun production of the Honda e:N1 in Thailand, making the automaker the first major Japanese car brand to build an EV car in the Kingdom. The …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »