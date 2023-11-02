US stocks rally as Fed holds rates, prompts hope for end to hikes

Trading was choppy at the start of Powell's press conference but the major equity indexes started to regain lost ground after about 20 minutes, then went on to hit session highs.This was because the Fed's top official “wasn't as assertive about higher-for-longer” rates as he has been in past press conferences, according to Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda wrote that while Powell insisted he was keeping options open for a hike “he didn’t seem very convincing.”The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.71 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 33,274.58, the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 4,237.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.23 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 13,061.47.

In individual stocks, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices jumped almost 10 per cent after an upbeat forecast for sales of chips for artificial intelligence signalled progress in its bid to catch up with market leader Nvidia.

Earnings season has been a mixed bag for stocks even though 79.7 per cent of the 310 S&P 500 companies that had reported at the time of LSEG's latest update beat analyst expectations for the quarter while only 16.1 per cent had fallen short of estimates.Estee Lauder shares tumbled 18.9 per cent after the beauty products maker cut its annual profit outlook. And shares in Payroll processor Paycom Software sank 38.5 per cent after it projected for downbeat fourth-quarter revenue.

