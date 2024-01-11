US Secretary of State to discuss Palestinian Authority governing Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to hold talks with the head of the Palestinian Authority to discuss the possibility of the PA governing Gaza after the war with Hamas. Blinken, on his fourth visit to the Middle East since the conflict began, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. He expressed the US's continued support for Israel but also called on them to do more to protect civilians in Gaza.





US Secretary of State Blinken Visits Istanbul to Discuss Gaza War and US Fighter Jet SaleUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza war with Turkey's leader and address Greek concerns about the sale of US fighter jets to Ankara. This is his fourth tour of the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Palestinian militants carry out deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush. The attack highlights the resistance posed by Hamas despite the devastating bombardment.

Tube Girl Collaborates with Advocacy Group to Establish Education Fund for Palestinian ChildrenSabrina Bahsoon, also known as 'Tube Girl' on TikTok, has collaborated with the refugee advocacy group Yayasan Geutanyoe Malaysia to establish an education fund for Palestinian children living as refugees in Malaysia.

Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap deal. Israel plans to continue its offensive.

Israel faces worst combat losses as civilian deaths mount in GazaIsrael announced its worst combat losses for more than a month today after an ambush in the ruins of Gaza City, and faced growing diplomatic isolation as civilian deaths mounted and a humanitarian catastrophe worsened.

Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on CameraSeveral viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

