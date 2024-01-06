US Secretary of State Blinken Visits Istanbul to Discuss Gaza War and US Fighter Jet Sale

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza war with Turkey's leader before addressing Greek concerns about the sale of US fighter jets to Ankara. This is Blinken's fourth tour of the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.





Can incoming Sultan, Tengku Ismail, inject urgency and drive state govt needsHaving run the Malaysian operations of European integrated device manufacturer, STMicroelectronics in Johor for the last 10 years, Tan Chun Shang, group vice president and general manager of STMicroelectronics Sdn Bhd located in Muar, has a good feel for the economic pulse of Johor.

Johor Education Dept told to monitor talks in state’s schools after viral video of event with influencer and studentsThe Johor Education Department has been instructed to monitor talks in schools after a video of an event involving an influencer and students went viral. The department will ensure that appropriate content is being shared during such talks.

Refugee Children Find Hope at St Mary's Agape Mission SchoolSt Mary’s Agape Mission School in Kuala Lumpur has been a safe haven for over 50 refugee children from Myanmar’s Chin state. These predominantly Christian families exemplify what it means to make the best of life with the little that they have.

HR and Health Ministers Replaced; Jo Ghani, Gobind, and Dr Dzul Set for Cabinet ComebackHR and health ministers have been replaced in the Cabinet. Jo Ghani from Umno, Gobind from DAP, and Dr Dzul from Amanah are set to make a comeback. Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah awarded state honours to 97 recipients, including Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Sabah Minister questions opposition's silence on tax revenue settlementDOMESTIC Trade and Costs of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali questions why the opposition remained silent when they accepted interim payment for tax revenue settlement. He claims that the new GRS-led State Government saved Sabah by rejecting the agreed sum and demanding a larger amount.

Nio CEO Tests ET7 EV with 150 kWh Battery - Covers 1,044 km on One ChargeNio founder and CEO William Li took the fully electric sedan on an endurance test drive and managed to cover over 1,000 km on a single charge. The trip was livestreamed online and saw Li start his journey at a battery swap station in Shanghai. Despite the cold weather, the ET7 kept the cabin at a comfortable temperature and travelled for a total distance of 1,044 km before the battery dipped to a 3% state of charge.

