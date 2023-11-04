US Secretary of State Blinken meets Arab foreign ministers in Jordan to discuss Gaza war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan today, seeking to mitigate the nearly month-long the Gaza war after Israel resisted his calls for a humanitarian pause. The Israeli army said its ground forces had operated in southern Gaza overnight, after deadly strikes hit an ambulance convoy and a school-turned-refugee shelter in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israeli troops have encircled Gaza’s largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for October 7 raids that Israeli officials say killed an estimated 1,400 people inside Israel, most of them civilians

