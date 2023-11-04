HEAD TOPICS

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Arab foreign ministers in Jordan to discuss Gaza war

malaymail1 min.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan to address the ongoing Gaza war and seek a humanitarian pause. Israeli forces have continued their operations in southern Gaza, leading to deadly strikes on an ambulance convoy and a school-turned-refugee shelter. The Israeli army has surrounded Gaza's largest city in an attempt to crush Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan today, seeking to mitigate the nearly month-long the Gaza war after Israel resisted his calls for a humanitarian pause. The Israeli army said its ground forces had operated in southern Gaza overnight, after deadly strikes hit an ambulance convoy and a school-turned-refugee shelter in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israeli troops have encircled Gaza’s largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for October 7 raids that Israeli officials say killed an estimated 1,400 people inside Israel, most of them civilians

Malaysia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Blinken jumpa Netanyahu desak ‘langkah konkrit’ melindungi orang awam GazaGaza terkini: Blinken jumpa Netanyahu desak 'langkah konkrit' melindungi orang awam Gaza termasuk kemungkinan gencatan senjata.
Source: UMonline | Read more »

MALAYMAIL: Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harmTEL AVIV, Nov 3 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Friday, an AFP correspondent travelling with him said, in a trip focused on measures to minimise harm to...
Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: Israel’s troops encircle Gaza City as Blinken visitsThe top US diplomat is seeking to reduce the risk of harm to Palestinian civilians.
Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: Israel’s troops encircle Gaza City as Blinken visitsThe top US diplomat is seeking to reduce the risk of harm to Palestinian civilians.
Source: fmtoday | Read more »

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Israel’s troops encircle Gaza City as Blinken visitsRafah: Israeli ground troops encircled Gaza City today in their war against Hamas, as top US diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for a trip focused on “concrete steps” to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties.
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

FMTODAY: Netanyahu rejects Blinken’s call for pause on military offensive in GazaThe Israeli prime minister refused to stop the siege unless Hamas fighters release its hostages.
Source: fmtoday | Read more »