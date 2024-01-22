US scholar denies being anti-Islam and secularist, blames political pressure from Turkey

A US-based scholar who had a book launch cancelled and alleged mistreatment by the authorities has hit back at claims he is anti-Islam and a secularist. Ahmet T Kuru also believes the ordeal he underwent during his short trip to Malaysia recently was due to political pressure emanating from Turkey. In an interview with FMT, the director of Islamic and Arabic studies at the San Diego State University insisted he is a staunch defender of the religious rights of Muslims.

He also said the first book he authored was a critique of French and old Turkish secularism





