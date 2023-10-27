US says some digital asset firms not doing enough to stop illicit finance

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputyUS Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks at the Royal United Services Institute in London October 27, 2023.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at an event in London, said the “vast majority” of financial institutions want to help root out terrorist financing. But he said: “there are those, especially (in) the digital asset space, who wish to innovate without regards to its consequences, including protecting against illicit finance.” headtopics.com

“Our expectation is that financial institutions and digital asset companies and others in the virtual currency ecosystem take steps to prevent terrorists from being able to access resources. If they do not act to prevent illicit financial flows, the United States and our partners will,” Adeyemo added.The US last week issued sanctions aimed at disrupting funding for Hamas, singling out people involved in its investment portfolio and a Gaza-based cryptocurrency exchange among other targets.

Today, the US Treasury issued a second round of sanctions that targeted additional assets in a Hamas investment portfolio and people it said were facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies. headtopics.com

Adeyemo said that although crypto did not currently make up the majority of funding for terrorist groups and other groups seeking to hide their money, the US was taking action now to prevent the technology being more widely used for illicit finance in future.The US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) last week proposed increasing transparency around cryptocurrency “mixers” to combat the use of the tool by malicious actors, including Hamas.

Read more:

malaymail »

UN Security Council to vote on rival US, Russian plans for Israel, Gaza actionUNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 — The United Nations Security Council will vote later today on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel... Read more ⮕

Maybank customers will only be able to activate Secure2u at ATMs starting Oct 31JOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Mavcom orders MYAirline to submit written explanation by Oct 27A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in respo... Read more ⮕

Exorcising ghost of Oct 27, 1987PETALING JAYA: It was contrasting fortunes for shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles second round of the French Open. Read more ⮕

Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza, says NetanyahuIsrael has carried out intense bombardment following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas. Read more ⮕