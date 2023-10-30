US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid grow

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 — Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday, as world leaders stepped up calls for desperately needed humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Since the October 7 attack, more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombardments, half of them children, says the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. While the US ally has the right to defend itself, it must do so “in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call, the White House said.
Sunak and Macron spoke by telephone and “agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it, and to get foreign nationals out,” said a Downing Street spokesperson.“17 tons of humanitarian freight have arrived in Egypt from France. We are continuing our efforts by air and sea... alongside Egypt and the Red Crescent,” he said. headtopics.com
“The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Guterres added on a visit to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. “I urge all those with responsibility to step back from the brink.”Though the United States remains Israel’s strongest ally, the Biden administration has insisted that Israeli leaders alone decide its military operations and publicly multiplied appeals to spare the lives of Palestinian civilians.