US police surround home of ‘armed and dangerous’ Maine shooting suspect

Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene in Bowdoin, Maine on Thursday. (AP pic)
The action came 24 hours after Card allegedly went on a rampage in the small northeastern city of Lewiston, culminating in the deadliest mass shooting this year in the US. Thirteen people were also wounded.
Governor Janet Mills said the suspect was “considered armed and dangerous, and police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances.” One survivor told television reporters that he was 15m from the gunman when he opened fire. He thought at first it was a balloon popping. headtopics.com
Hundreds of police in military-style camouflage gear and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents flooded the search zone in what Lewiston police chief David St Pierre called “an all-hands-on-deck approach.”
Biden added that the gun violence that plagues the US “is not normal, and we cannot accept it,” urging lawmakers to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.Police and rescuers reportedly arrived at the bowling alley at about 7.15pm local time in response to an active shooter, and then received reports of another shooting at the Schemengees Bar & Grille. headtopics.com