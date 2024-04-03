US Navy Ships Delayed Due to Labour Shortages and Design Issues

Virginia-class submarines, an aircraft carrier and frigates being built for the US Navy are now years behind schedule because of skilled labour shortages, design issues, and supply chain challenges stemming from the pandemic, the Navy said on Tuesday.

US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro in January ordered a comprehensive review to examine national and local causes of the challenges to shipbuilding with Tuesday’s results showing that five classes of ships being built for the US Navy were running years behind schedule

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At least 10 ships bound for Baltimore drop anchor after traffic stopped, shipping dataLONDON, March 26 — At least 10 commercial ships that were sailing to the US port of Baltimore have dropped anchor in waters nearby, data from ship tracking and maritime analytics...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Red Sea fighting traps two oil ships in Houthi watersWang was stuck in a traffic jam on her way to Resorts World Genting for her concerts on March 22 and 23.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Govt finalising procurement of three littoral mission ships, says Defence MinisterXia Shu known for ability to capture emotions between men and women; Author diagnosed with syringomyelia, an exceptionally rare disease.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Defence Ministry hopes procurement of second batch involving three LMS can be finalised this year, says ministerJOHOR BARU, March 17 — The Defence Ministry are expecting the procurement of the second batch of three Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) can be...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Indonesian navy offers free warship rides for 'mudik' travellers to ease holiday exodusWorkers in Jakarta can ‘mudik’ or return to their hometowns in the Java Island region during this year's Hariray Aidilfitri holiday by boarding a warship, free of charge.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Pan Borneo delayed by changes in project execution, says ShahelmeyKota Kinabalu: The Sabah portion of the Pan Borneo Highway was delayed because in 2019 the state government changed the implementation method, state works minister Shahelmey Yahya said.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »