TOKYO: The US has for the first time begun buying Japanese seafood to supply its military there, a response to China’s ban on such products imposed after Tokyo released treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog vouched for the safety of the water release that began in August from the plant wrecked by a 2011 tsunami. G7 trade ministers on Sunday called for the immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food.

“The best way we have proven in all the instances to kind of wear out China’s economic coercion is come to the aid and assistance of the targeted country or industry,” he said. Emanuel said the purchases – which will feed soldiers in messes and aboard vessels as well as being sold in shops and restaurants on military bases – will increase over time to all types of seafood. The US military had not previously bought local seafood in Japan, he said. headtopics.com

That has come as top US officials, including state secretary Antony Blinken, have visited Beijing in an effort to draw a line under strained ties. “I don’t consider it hawkish but just consider it realist and honest. Maybe the honesty is painful, but it’s honest,” he said.

He said China faced major economic challenges exacerbated by a leadership intent on turning their backs on international systems. The most recent official youth unemployment data from China, published in July before Beijing said it was suspending publication of the numbers, showed it jumping to a record high of 21.3%. headtopics.com

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaTOKYO, Oct 29 — The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called today for the “immediate repeal” of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China’s... Read more ⮕

G7 urges immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaTOKYO, Oct 29 — The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called today for the “immediate repeal” of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China’s... Read more ⮕

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese foodThe G7 did not mention China but they denounced its rising ‘economic coercion’ through trade. Read more ⮕

Dive Deeper Into Japanese Culture With These 10 Traditional ExperiencesEvery year, Japan receives millions of tourists from around the globe and that number has continued to increase. It’s hardly surprising seeing as how Japan Read more ⮕

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese seafoodAccusations point to China’s weaponising trade in response to the treated radioactive water release. Read more ⮕

G-7 calls for removal of ban on Japanese fishery productsOSAKA: The trade ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies issued a joint statement calling for the immediate removal of the ban on imports o... Read more ⮕