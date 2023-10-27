US man sentenced for cyberstalking father of Parkland school shooting victim

A file photo of Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, holding a picture of his daughter on March 5, 2018, as he listens to questions from the media in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. A California property manager was sentenced, on Oct 20, 2023, to a year in federal prison for sending more than 200 vile online messages to Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

James Catalano, 62, who had pleaded guilty to cyber harassment, must also spend three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison. He has until Nov 29 to surrender to the US Marshals Service at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr US Courthouse in Miami, records show.

“It needs to be clear to everybody in America that if you engage in online harassment, there is a chance you will be arrested and prosecuted,” Guttenberg said. Many of these messages referred to his daughter Jaime Guttenberg, the manner of her death, and her pain and suffering as she was murdered along with other students and staff on Feb 14, 2018. The messages, which were also included in the criminal complaint, also mentioned Fred Guttenberg’s gun safety advocacy. They also showed support for former President Donald Trump and disdain for President Joe Biden and the LGBTQ community, according to Catalano’s criminal complaint. headtopics.com

“We are having a party every night of this fantastic Parkland trial,” Catalano said. “So glad to celebrate blood and death.” Guttenberg said he felt threatened but that he never considered giving up his gun safety advocacy. Last year, he published a book he coauthored called“My daughter was murdered in school,” Guttenberg said Tuesday. “That’s all that matters to me.”

