US lawmakers press Biden for plans on Chinese use of open chip technology

RISC-V, pronounced “risk five,” is a free open-source technology that competes with costly proprietary technology from British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings and Intel Corp. It can be used as a key part of anything from a smartphone chip to advanced processors for artificial intelligence.
Now, a broader group of 18 lawmakers that includes five Democrats is asking the Biden administration for how it plans to prevent China “from achieving dominance in ... RISC-V technology and leveraging that dominance at the expense of US national and economic security,” according to a letter the group sent to Raimondo and seen by Reuters.
The lawmakers include the Republican chairman and ranking Democrat from a select committee on China in the House of Representatives as well as Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey, Florida, Michigan and Indiana. They also asked the Biden administration about how it might apply an existing executive order to require US companies to get an export license before working with Chinese companies on RISC-V technology.
