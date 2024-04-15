US Lawmakers Criticize Biden Administration over Huawei's New Laptop

US lawmakers, particularly Republican officials, have voiced criticism against the Biden administration following Huawei ’s recent launch of a new laptop . The Huawei ’s ability to access Intel chips stems from a special license issued by the Trump administration in 2020, despite being under US trade restrictions since 2019. The decision not to renew this license has stirred frustration among lawmakers.

The chair of the House of Representatives select committee on China, expressed concern over the Department of Commerce’s approval of Intel chip shipments to Huawei. He questioned the administration’s stance on technology exports, particularly towards companies on the trade restriction list. Both the Commerce Department and Intel declined to comment on the matter, while Huawei did not respond to requests for comment. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the US and China regarding technological advancements, raising questions about the enforcement of trade restrictions and the safeguarding of national security interests.Huawei’s latest MateBook X Pro laptop comes with Intel’s cutting-edge Core Ultra 9 processor.

The controversy surrounding Huawei’s latest laptop highlights the complex interplay between technology, national security, and geopolitical rivalries. It prompts discussions on potential regulatory changes and the need for strategic engagement to navigate these challenges effectively.

