US judge orders redraw of Georgia’s congressional map

Georgia legislators have until Dec 8 to enact a new map that includes an additional district with a black majority or near-majority. (AP pic)

ATLANTA: A federal judge on Thursday ordered Georgia lawmakers to draw a new congressional map for the 2024 election, ruling that the current Republican-backed plan illegally diluted black votes in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

US district judge Steve Jones gave legislators until Dec 8 to enact a new map that includes an additional district with a black majority or near-majority, which would likely flip a Republican seat to Democrats. headtopics.com

Republicans won nine of the state’s 14 US House of Representative districts in the 2022 elections, which took place under the map that Jones invalidated. The litigation is among several redistricting cases across the US that could help determine which party takes control of the House in next year’s congressional elections. Democrats need to add only five seats nationally to wrest back the House majority they lost in 2022.

The Georgia ruling comes four months after the US Supreme Court found that Alabama’s Republican-drawn map illegally harmed black voters. A panel of federal judges has since approved a new map that added a near-majority-black district to the state’s lone majority-black district.Shortly after Thursday’s decision, which followed a two-week trial in September, Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp issued a call for a special legislative session beginning Nov 29 to redraw the state’s voting maps. headtopics.com

An appeal is likely, however. In a statement, the Republican leadership of the state senate said, “Obviously, we strongly disagree with the ruling and expect that all legal options will be explored to maintain the maps as passed by the legislature.”

Read more:

fmtoday »

Republicans end gridlock as US House elects new speakerWASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives finally elected a new speaker on Wednesday, ending weeks of bitter Republican infighting that paralysed Co... Read more ⮕

US House speaker crisis deepens as third nominee quitsWASHINGTON: The third Republican nominee for US House speaker in two weeks dropped out Tuesday after failing to find enough support to win the gavel, ... Read more ⮕

Judge will reconsider Donald Trump’s $10,000 gag order fine amid civil fraud trialNEW YORK, Oct 26 — A New York judge said today that he would reconsider fining Donald Trump US$10,000 (RM47,800) for violating a gag order barring the former US president from... Read more ⮕

Judge keeps Donald Trump’s US$10,000 gag order fine amid civil fraud trialNEW YORK, Oct 27 — A New York judge on Thursday reconsidered but ultimately stood by his decision to fine Donald Trump US$10,000 for violating a gag order barring the former US... Read more ⮕

Graft charges against Wan Saiful complete and in order, says prosecutionSINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): A doctor has lost overnight access to his 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son after his former wife submitted transcripts of audio recordings in court to show his sexual promiscuity and “unhealthy obsession” with pornography and sex with underage girls. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump fined US$10,000 for second gag order violationFormer US president was found to have disparaged court staff in his civil fraud trial. Read more ⮕