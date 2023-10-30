US House speaker plans vote this week on stand-alone Israel aid bill

Newly installed US House Speaker Mike Johnson said yesterday he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill to support Israel exclusively. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 30 — Newly installed US House Speaker Mike Johnson said yesterday he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill to support Israel exclusively, even though President Joe Biden is pushing for a US$106 billion (RM507 billion) aid package for Israel and Ukraine combined.

“We’re going to move a stand-alone Israel funding bill this week in the House,” Johnson said in an interview on Fox News, adding that he believes the measure will draw bipartisan support and that Republicans will back a similar measure in the Senate.

Members of the US House of Representatives, which Republicans control by a narrow majority, are scheduled to return from a recess on Wednesday. “There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address and we will,” Johnson said, without explicitly mentioning the Ukraine conflict. “But right now what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and we’ve got to separate that and get it through. headtopics.com

Johnson has said bolstering support for Israel should top the US national security agenda in the aftermath of the October 7 surprise attack on the Jewish state by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip that killed more than 1,400 people and saw more than 200 others taken hostage.

In retaliation, Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched a barrage of air strikes on the coastal Palestinian enclave followed by a ground offensive, killing more than 8,000 Palestinians, half of them children, according Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. — Reuters headtopics.com

US House speaker plans vote on stand-alone Israel aid billMike Johnson says he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill for Israel exclusively. Read more ⮕

US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid growWASHINGTON, Oct 30 — Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday, as world leaders stepped... Read more ⮕

White House: Israel should take every precaution to distinguish between terrorists and civiliansWASHINGTON, Oct 29 — The US believes Israel should take every means possible to distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas militants in its military operation in Gaza,... Read more ⮕

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll 8,005 since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 29 — The total death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people today, a statement released by the health ministry in Gaza said. — Reuters Read more ⮕

47 mosques, 3 churches damaged in Gaza Strip since Oct 7: Media officeGAZA CITY: Continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have led to the destruction of 47 mosques and damage to three churches, the local ... Read more ⮕