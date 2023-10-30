US Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year high

Analysts and traders parsing recent Fed speeches overwhelmingly expect the US central bank to hold rates steady for the second meeting in a row as it looks to return inflation to its long-term target of 2 per cent. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 30 — The Federal Reserve will likely announce it is holding interest rates at a 22-year high on Wednesday, as it looks to tackle inflation without damaging the resilient US economy.

“Fed commentary has all but confirmed that the Fed will stay on hold in November,” Bank of America economists wrote in a recent note to clients. Futures traders assign a probability of 99.9 per cent that the Fed will vote to hold rates steady in November, according to CME Group data.In a surprising development for many analysts, the Fed’s aggressive interest rate policy has not pushed the world’s largest economy into a recession, and it looks unlikely to do so in the coming months.

“I never believed we would need a recession to bring inflation down — and today we saw again that the American economy continues to grow even as inflation has come down,” he added. Whereas the Fed’s key short-term rate mainly affects the borrowing rates offered by banks, Treasury yields determine “everything from mortgage rates to corporate and municipal bond yields,” KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk wrote in a recent note to clients. headtopics.com

“Many within the Fed believe that the rise in yields we have seen are equivalent to an additional rate hike,” she added.Since the Fed’s last rate-setting meeting, when most policymakers indicated they expected at least one more increase this year, officials have moderated their tone about further hikes.

Deutsche Bank economists wrote in an investor note that a November hike is “off the table,” while indicating further hikes would “depend on if tight financial conditions are sustained and the evolution of the economy.” headtopics.com