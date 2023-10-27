US FDA warns against purchasing certain eyedrops

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a warning to consumers to not purchase or use certain eyedrops from several major brands due to the risk of eye infection.

The agency warned against the use of 26 over-the-counter eyedrop products and said using them could result in partial vision loss or blindness. The eyedrops are marketed by CVS Health, Rite Aid Cardinal Health along with Target’s up & up brand and Velocity Pharma, the FDA said in a statement. It has also asked the manufacturer to recall all lots of the product.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites, according to the FDA. It also said that products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and advised against purchasing them. headtopics.com

FDA recommended consumers to properly discard these products, and advised patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products to talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Customs to blacklist companies misusing import licences, says DGAnis Rizana Zainudin warns of strict action against those smuggling illicit liquor. Read more ⮕

PAS’s app poses ‘security risk’, warns tech expertsFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Ford withdraws 2023 forecast, warns on EV resultsDETROIT: Ford Motor Co on Thursday (Oct 26) withdrew its full-year results forecast due to the pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto W... Read more ⮕

EU urges ‘corridors and pauses’ as UN warns ‘nowhere’ safe in GazaKHAN YUNIS: EU leaders have demanded “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Israel’s war against Hamas, urging aid access for civilians trapped in bes... Read more ⮕

Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in the Middle EastUS troops were reportedly attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria in the past week. Read more ⮕

Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in the Middle EastWASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has sent a rare message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel ... Read more ⮕