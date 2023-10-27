US carries out strikes against Iranian targets in Syria

The US has 900 troops in Syria on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State. (AFP pic)
As tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas conflict, US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 19 times in Iraq and in Syria by Iran-backed forces in the past week. “These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on Oct 17,” US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.“These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop,” Austin said in the statement.
The strikes took place at roughly 4.30am local time today in Syria near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. headtopics.com
The US has occasionally carried out retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed forces in the region after they attack US forces. In March, the US military carried out multiple airstrikes in Syria against Iran-aligned groups that it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor.
The US has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighbouring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated. headtopics.com
“What we want is for Iran to take very specific actions, to direct its militias and proxies to stand down,” a senior US defence official said.Last week off the coast of Yemen, a US warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis.