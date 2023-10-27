US carries out strikes against Iranian targets in Syria

The US has 900 troops in Syria on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State. (AFP pic)

As tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas conflict, US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 19 times in Iraq and in Syria by Iran-backed forces in the past week. “These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on Oct 17,” US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.“These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop,” Austin said in the statement.

The strikes took place at roughly 4.30am local time today in Syria near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. headtopics.com

The US has occasionally carried out retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed forces in the region after they attack US forces. In March, the US military carried out multiple airstrikes in Syria against Iran-aligned groups that it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor.

The US has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighbouring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated. headtopics.com

“What we want is for Iran to take very specific actions, to direct its militias and proxies to stand down,” a senior US defence official said.Last week off the coast of Yemen, a US warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis.

Read more:

fmtoday »

MoF allows AEON consortium to hold 80% stake in Islamic digital bankMoF relaxes equity requirement for 30% stake to be reserved for Malaysians, especially bumiputeras. Read more ⮕

Hezbollah chief meets Hamas, Islamic JihadBEIRUT: Senior officials of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have held talks with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah about achieving “real victory” in their war with Israel, the Lebanese group said Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Iranian court orders US to pay damages over failed 1980 rescue opThe suit follows several multi-billion dollar compensation awards against Tehran by US courts. Read more ⮕

Syria’s army shoots down drones over Hama, AleppoThe action comes hours after the army was accused of deadly attacks on rebel-held Idlib city. Read more ⮕

Msia’s security, intelligence must be tightened in light of Gaza and Syria, says HishammudinA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

8 troops killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern SyriaThe strikes reportedly also wounded seven soldiers and caused material damage. Read more ⮕