US antitrust regulator probes Microsoft, Google, Amazon investments in AI startups

A top US antitrust regulator said on Thursday (Jan 25) it was probing investments made by Microsoft, Google and Amazon into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic. The move is part of efforts by authorities to make sure regulatory oversight can keep up with developments in artificial intelligence and stop major players shutting out competitors in a field promising upheaval in multiple sectors.

“Our study will shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition,” said Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in a statement. One major concern is that generative AI, which allows for human-level content to be produced by software in just seconds, requires a massive amount of computing power, something that big tech companies are almost uniquely capable of deliverin





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.