US announces new US$150mil military assistance package for Ukraine

The US government is relying on previously approved aid for Ukraine in the absence of new funding from Congress. (AP pic)

WASHINGTON: The US on Thursday announced a new US$150 million military assistance package for Ukraine that includes artillery and small-arms ammunition as well as anti-tank weapons. Washington is by far Kyiv’s biggest donor of security aid, committing US$43.9 billion since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.

However, opposition from hardline Republican lawmakers has put future assistance for Kyiv in doubt, and the US government is now relying on previously approved aid in the absence of new funding from Congress.

The latest package “utilises assistance previously authorised for Ukraine during prior fiscal years,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The Biden administration calls on Congress to meet its commitment to the people of Ukraine by passing additional funding to ensure Ukraine continues to have what it needs to defend itself against Russia’s brutal war of choice,” the statement said.

The package also includes air defence missiles, night vision devices, demolition munitions, and cold weather gear. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US for the military assistance in a post on social media.

“As winter approaches, strengthening air defense is critical to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure,” Zelensky said on X, formerly known as Twitter.US officials have spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging a coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

