Urgent Call for Peace in Israel and Palestine

IT is urgent to free the hostages in Gaza; stop the bloodshed in Israel and Palestine; establish lasting security for both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples; achieve the aspiration of the Palestinian people for a sovereign state; and establish a process of true sustainable development in the Eastern Mediterranean/Middle East (EMME) region.

The horrific attack by Hamas on Oct 7 and the devastating Israeli bombing and invasion of Gaza after that, have shocked the world and intensified the global search for a path to long-term peace in Israel and Palestine. Fortunately, an overwhelming majority of the United Nations member states, including Israel’s Arab neighbors, strongly agree with the possibility of a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution. Peace with mutual security for Israel and Palestine can and should be implemented through the unanimous backing of the UN Security Council (UNSC), based on its powers under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, and with the overwhelming majority support of the UN General Assembl





