Uphill battle awaits Tze Yong after free passage into semis

On guard: Tze Yong has never beaten China’s Li Shifeng before, losing in all three of their past encounters in senior international competitions.

World No. 18 Tze Yong made it into the semi-finals of the French Open after a highly anticipated clash against Thailand’s reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn did not materialise. Kunlavut retired from his opening round match against Frenchman Christo Popov when he was trailing 7-11 in the third game in the Arctic Open a fortnight ago.

A day earlier, the 23-year-old had beaten homester Arnaud Merkle 21-19, 21-8 in the second round in Rennes. He faces an uphill battle in the last four today against China’s Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist Li Shifeng. headtopics.com

