Upcoming Malaysian Film 'Cemetery Solace' to be Released Nationwide

), which premiered at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival 2024 recently, is scheduled for a nationwide release in Malaysia on April 25.is a coming-of-age thriller film centred around a group of troubled teens who seek refuge in a cemetery. However, their solace is disrupted when a forest spirit attempts to entice them into an eternal stay.

The movie features Firdaus Sufiyan as Firhan, Lion Chong as Fang Liang, Sasidaran as Prem, and Mia Sara Shauki as Melati. Each protagonist navigates their own journey within the nightmare adventure, grappling with themes of friendship, family and self-acceptance.17 years ago, shares that his inspiration for writing the story was the exploration of life experiences that we all go through in our youth – things that can haunt us for a lifetime.

was one of several world premieres featured at HIFF, which showcased a diverse lineup of 100 films, including 12 entries for the South East Asia Competition.was represented by actress Mia who walked the red carpet at HIFF alongside Firdaus and Yap.by Sun-J Perumal, known for his previous workMentega Terbang

