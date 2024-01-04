Unmarried Professionals in Kuala Lumpur Excluded from Government Assistance

The unmarried professionals residing in the capital city with a gross monthly income of more than RM5,000, categorised as the M40, are often left out from receiving government assistance because they are classified as ineligible.

However, in reality, those in the M40 group with a monthly income of between RM4,851 and RM10,970 are also financially burdened, especially those who are the family's breadwinners, with having to pay for all the household needs, including the medical expenses for parents and young siblings. "Some single professionals, despite being unmarried, have to pay for the needs of two houses. One for the house in Kuala Lumpur and also for the one their parents are residing in the village. This can be stressful if the Central Database Hub (PADU) system does not take into account the burden facing the M40 singles," said private sector employee Suraya Ali,





