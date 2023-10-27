Unlocking hidden potential

Juan (in red top) says patience is of utmost importance when teaching children with dyslexia. — Photos: LOW LAY PHON/The Star

“I was studying for my Computer and Software Engineering degree at Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom. Operating since 1995, PDM is a non-profit organisation that provides support and help for children with dyslexia to catch up academically.

However, it was only last year that Ahmad Fitri decided on getting proper assessment done to ascertain if he was indeed dyslexic. “Meanwhile, the ustazah at her Quran recital class said Aisyah had the habit of gazing elsewhere even though her lips were reciting the verses. headtopics.com

“When my youngest still could not read at seven, I was prepared as I had dealt with her brother with a similar problem. “The school syllabus is more advanced nowadays. Parental support is crucial in ensuring dyslexic children reach their full potential,” she added.

“I do not give my pupils homework. I will settle questions I give them in the classroom before they head home.” “Teaching dyslexic pupils requires utmost patience and dedication but it is a very rewarding job,” she added. headtopics.com

“The department has collaborated with various government and private agencies as well as non-profit organisations to help people with dyslexia. “Many parents are unaware and may have overlooked tell-tale signs of dyslexia in their own children,” she said.PDM president Abdullah Syakirin Mohammad said the association currently operated four centres in the Klang Valley.

“Each session lasts about two hours and involves a set of tests designed and conducted by certified psychologists.

