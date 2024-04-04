Universiti Malaysia Sabah Collaborates with Nantong College of Science and Technology

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is committed to empowering the field of research and study, which includes enhancing and growing its network of relationships with a diverse range of higher education institutions and industry players.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor, said the university would continue to explore and seek space and opportunities to expand the field of research, and that it is open to collaborating with others, particularly for research efforts and works, as well as exploring existing and new fields of knowledge. Today, we once again expand our efforts in the field of science by collaborating with the Nantong College of Science and Technology (NTST),” he said, adding that the focus is on pushing forward in the areas of research and education

