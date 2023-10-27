Unity govt idea led M’sia out of GE15 uncertainty

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof remembers how during the uncertain days after the 15th General Election (GE15), Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah successfully managed the competing demands from different political coalitions creatively and impartially.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong then issued an order for all coalitions to nominate an MP who had the confidence of the majority as a candidate for the 10th Prime Minister,” said Fadillah, who is part of the Sarawak coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Barisan Nasional, too, was also summoned. In this pivotal gathering, His Majesty proposed that GPS and all other parties deliberate the establishment of a unity government as a means to solve the political impasse,” said Fadillah. headtopics.com

After the unity government proposal was backed by Barisan, GPS, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Pakatan Harapan, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister. “The nation was at a critical period after the GE15 results were announced and I was by the side of Anwar as we tried to form a government. On Nov 22, Tuanku summoned Anwar to the palace and I accompanied him,” said Saifuddin Nasution, who was Anwar’s compatriot in Pakatan.

“His Majesty had carried out his role justly and with much wisdom – as written in the Federal Constitution – to ensure a government was formed by taking into account views of all parties,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister. headtopics.com

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan described Sultan Abdullah’s reign as “a showcase to the world that Malaysia’s unique political system is not just relevant but a shining example of how tradition and modernity can co-exist harmoniously”.

“The appointment of three different Prime Ministers during his reign is a testament to his commitment to stability, democracy and the rule of law.

