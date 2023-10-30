Unity Government’s commitment to balance progress in Sabah

Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Assistant Minister Peto Galim said a number of development projects will be implemented by repairing dilapidated schools and strengthening access to health services. “The government also continued to give electricity bill rebates of up to RM40 per month to extremely poor households with an allocation of RM55 million including the exemption of electricity bill account deposit under their name to ease their burden.

“This allocation puts the interests of the people as the main agenda because they are the most important source of strength, the seed for economic growth,” he said while officiating at the Semarak Komuniti Kampung Kobuni Programme, in Inanam, here, recently.

Peto, who is also the Inanam assemblyman, said the area which has 60 villages and is one of the largest in Sabah needs an accurate development plan. “We will try to apply a business mind set to all residents, especially those who are far from the city.“In addition, we hope that the infrastructure development can be considered for the area as it affects villagers bringing their agricultural products to the city,” he said, while suggesting establishment of new business centres and the construction of secondary schools in the hilly area. headtopics.com

Peto hopes that young people will no longer be easily satisfied when they have a degree but also try to earn income from agricultural and business sources.“Housewives are advised to find specific activities or expertise that can bring economic resources,” he added.

Through Budget 2024, the new category of poor and extreme poor households under eKasih data will receive a maximum contribution of RM3,700 per year from January 2024 compared to RM3,100 the previous year.

