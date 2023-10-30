United TX-Series Malaysia: electric motorcycles with removable batteries, up to 120km range, 90km/h top speed

United E-Motor electric motorcycles have made their official debut in Malaysia today. Manufactured by PT. Terang Dunia Internusa which is one of the biggest bicycle manufacturers in Indonesia, these motorcycles will be assembled and distributed in Malaysia by the local ICT company, Artroniq Berhad.

For starters, the brand will be releasing two TX-Series models into our market including the TX3000. Equipped with a 4.2kW (5.6hp) electric motor that also produces 145Nm of torque, the compact maxi-scooter model has three riding modes and offers a top speed of 90km/h.

The TX3000 is powered by two 1.72kWh removable lithium batteries with one of them located on its centre floor while the other one occupies the trunk area underneath the bike’s seat. With a maximum range of 120km per full charge, it takes 4 hours of charging time for these batteries to go from 0 to 80%. headtopics.com

On the other hand, there is also the TX1800 which is essentially the lower-end “twin” of the TX3000. This model is powered by just a single 1.72kWh battery which takes around 1.5 hours of charging time to go from 0 to 80%.

Featuring a Bosch-sourced 2kW (2.7hp) electric motor with 106Nm of torque, the TX1800 has a much lower maximum speed of 75km/h. This model also has a lower range of 65km per charge which is not surprising given its single-battery setup. headtopics.com

Regardless of the model that you choose, both United TX-series electric motorcycles come standard with Bluetooth connectivity which allows you to play music on their built-in speakers. There is also a built-in FM radio or you can choose to activate its virtual sound instead.United E-Motor has also developed a mobile app called U-Key for its electric motorcycles. The app has several functionalities including remote ignition, trip history, trip planner, SOS button and bike locator.

