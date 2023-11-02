United perlu bayar lebih RM86.7 juta jika pecat Ten Haq

Awal pagi ini, mereka juga tersingkir dan gagal mempertahankan Piala Liga selepas tumpas 3-0 kepada Newcastle United di Old Trafford, sekali gus menambah tekanan kepada Ten Haq. Kini tumpuan beralih kepada masa depan Ten Hag, tempoh ‘bulan madu’ buatnya juga sudah berakhir dan perlu memastikan persembahan pasukan meningkat.Menurut laporan itu, United perlu memberikan pengurus itu bayaran yang bernilai lebih daripada RM86 juta, mencerminkan jumlah yang akan dia perolehi daripada baki kontraknya sehingga 2025.-AGENSI

