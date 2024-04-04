Unemployed man's death sentence commuted to 32 years in prison

An unemployed man escaped the hangman’s noose after the Federal Court commuted his death sentence to 32 years in prison for murdering his friend in Gerik, Perak, six years ago.

A three-judge panel comprising Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Abu Bakar Jais, on Thursday (April 4) allowed Mohd Norol Latif Abd Raof’s appeal to set aside the death sentence imposed on him by the High Court and substitute it with the jail term. Justice Abang Iskandar ordered the 55-year-old man to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest on Jan 27, 2018.Earlier, lawyer Charan Singh, representing Mohd Norol Latif, told the court that his client was withdrawing his appeal against his conviction and would only proceed with his appeal against the death sentenc

