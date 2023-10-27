Understanding of knowledge core of developing Malaysia Madani

: An understanding of knowledge must be the core of developing Malaysia Madani and upholding the principles of Islam, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.“Not only to protect oneself and one's family but also to prevent becoming a tool or victim of understandings that may be confusing, whether they are Western ideologies or ideologies that may weaken the strength of Islam,” he said in his address at the ‘Majlis Ilmu Madani’ here today.

The religious sermon tonight was delivered by the Mudir (administrator) of the Mujamma’ Ibnu Sunni Lit Talaqqi Organisation in Pendang, Kedah, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, who is also known as Tuan Guru Abdul Rahim.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na'im Mokhtar. Anwar also said that the official residence of the Prime Minister, Seri Perdana, frequently hosts periodic knowledge sessions to ensure that the cultural tradition of knowledge is embraced.Anwar also said that the Education Ministry (MOE) and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department will work together to ensure that an understanding of Imam Nawawi's 40 Hadiths can be shared among school students. headtopics.com

“MOE and its minister (Fadhlina Sidek) and the religious affairs minister (Mohd Na'im) will work together to ensure that all Muslim children read, in addition to the established curriculum, the 40 Hadiths by Imam Nawawi,” he said. -

