Understanding Maternity Leave: Everything You Need to Know

Mothers go through a huge life transition when welcoming a new member to their family, especially when such women are also part of the workforce. Therefore, maternity leave plays a pivotal role in supporting them as they cope with all the changes. As an employer or human resource (HR) professional, it is crucial for you to be well-versed in maternity leave policies so you are clear about your legal obligations and can provide expectant employees with the essential support they need.

The following is everything you need to know.Maternity leave is a type of paid or unpaid absence from work that is granted to employees who have recently given birth. It provides them with the necessary time to recover from childbirth, bond with their newborn, and address the various physical and emotional demands of motherhood. It is a crucial workplace benefit that acknowledges the unique needs of expectant and new mothers, enabling them to place their professional lives on hold temporarily, while they deal with a significant life transitio





