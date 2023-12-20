Unconventional Christmas Songs for the Holiday Season

Sure, there are all-time classics like ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Santa Baby’ that are perfect for the season, and we wouldn’t mind listening to them this time of year. Even lesser-known Christmas songs like ‘Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays’ by N*SYNC or the Christmas-adjacent ‘White Winter Hymnal’ by But for those who want some really out-of-left-field (and slightly less jolly) Christmas tunes, we’ve got you covered.
‘Christmas Treat (I Wish It Was Christmas Today)’ by Julian Casablancas A recurring song by comedian Horatio Sanz during his time on Saturday Night Live, this tongue-in-cheek Christmas song has been given an edge by the lead singer of Julian Casablancas brings his signature growl and wail to an otherwise simplistic holiday hit. An impressive remix considering The Muppets have also covered this song.With their Mormon roots, the Las Vegas band The Killers have put out more than a handful of Christmas songs in their career, one that merits a deep dive int
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Celebrate Christmas at Sunway Malls with My Christmas Story!Immerse yourself in holiday spirit at Sunway Malls with their My Christmas Story campaign featuring stunning décor and engaging activities.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: saysdotcom - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Experience Spectacular Christmas Events at The Exchange TRXThe Exchange TRX recently opened its doors and Malaysians everywhere are excited to explore this vibrant and dynamic hub where shopping meets entertainment. The new mall is also hosting a series of Christmas events throughout December, including live music performances by local artistes.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »