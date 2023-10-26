UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in the Islamist Hamas-ruled enclave that has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks.
“In the last 24 hours another three UNRWA staff members have been killed, bringing the total to 38 staff killed,” said UNRWA. The death toll is likely to rise if Israel launches a widely expected ground offensive aimed at annihilating Hamas, whose fighters it says are enmeshed in the population as cover. headtopics.com
Around midday today, according to officials at Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis, Israel bombed an area not far from an UNRWA shelter for displaced people, killing at least 18 people and causing panic among the displaced.
“I urge the whole world to protect us,” he said. “We sleep amid the sounds of explosions and we wake up to the sounds of explosions, the children are always blocking their ears with their hands.”Gaza’s 2.3 million people were already suffering from widespread poverty and high unemployment over years of Israeli and Egyptian blockade before Israel began flattening its Palestinian neighbour in response to the Hamas assault. headtopics.com
Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable unimpeded deliveries of emergency aid, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday in The Hague. At the UNRWA shelter, many displaced people voiced despair at the lack of aid. They said they had heard about some UN trucks carrying basic supplies into Gaza but very little.