UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in the Islamist Hamas-ruled enclave that has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks.

“In the last 24 hours another three UNRWA staff members have been killed, bringing the total to 38 staff killed,” said UNRWA. The death toll is likely to rise if Israel launches a widely expected ground offensive aimed at annihilating Hamas, whose fighters it says are enmeshed in the population as cover. headtopics.com

Around midday today, according to officials at Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis, Israel bombed an area not far from an UNRWA shelter for displaced people, killing at least 18 people and causing panic among the displaced.

“I urge the whole world to protect us,” he said. “We sleep amid the sounds of explosions and we wake up to the sounds of explosions, the children are always blocking their ears with their hands.”Gaza’s 2.3 million people were already suffering from widespread poverty and high unemployment over years of Israeli and Egyptian blockade before Israel began flattening its Palestinian neighbour in response to the Hamas assault. headtopics.com

Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable unimpeded deliveries of emergency aid, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday in The Hague. At the UNRWA shelter, many displaced people voiced despair at the lack of aid. They said they had heard about some UN trucks carrying basic supplies into Gaza but very little.

Read more:

malaymail »

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

‘Palestinian rocket’ caused Gaza hospital blast, says USA US official says a Gazan rocket that broke up mid-flight caused the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital. Read more ⮕

Gaza war revives past trauma for Lebanon's Palestinian refugeesBURJ AL-BARAJNEH CAMP (Lebanon), Oct 26 — For aging refugees in Lebanon, seeing Palestinians caught up in a new conflict in Gaza revives painful memories of their own flight... Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: 6,546 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza including 2,704 children since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 25 — At least 6,546 Palestinians, including 2,704 children, were killed and 17,439 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled... Read more ⮕

Pope urges release of hostages and humanitarian aid access in GazaVATICAN CITY, Oct 25 — Pope Francis today renewed his calls for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza... Read more ⮕

Israel faces growing pressure over Gaza ground operation plansGAZA STRIP, Oct 26 — Israel faced growing international pressure yesterday to rethink plans for a massive ground operation in Gaza where the Hamas-run health ministry says... Read more ⮕