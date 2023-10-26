UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

GAZA: The UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza warned it may have to shut down operations shortly if no fuel reaches the enclave, amid an increasingly desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.
“If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip to a halt. The coming 24 hours are very critical,” it said.More than 613,000 people have been made homeless by the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas are sheltering in 150 UNRWA facilities across the shattered territory, one of the world’s most densely populated places.
The enclave is reeling from unrelenting Israeli air strikes, triggered by a deadly cross-border rampage into southern Israeli communities by Hamas on Oct 7.Gaza's health ministry said today that more than 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in air strikes since then.
Palestinians in Gaza said air strikes had pounded the territory again overnight and people living in its central area, near the Bureij refugee camp and east of the village of Qarara, reported intensive tank shelling before daybreak.
Mahmoud Shameya, sheltering there with his wife and three children, said they lived in instant terror because of ongoing Israeli bombing."We sleep amid the sounds of explosions and we wake up to the sounds of explosions, the children are always blocking their ears with their hands."
Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable unimpeded deliveries of emergency aid, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said today in The Hague. The World Health Organization said 26 metric tons of medical materials were waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with Gaza for approval to enter the enclave.