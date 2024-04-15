UN Secretary-General calls for maximum restraint after Iran's retaliatory attacks on Israel

: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday called for maximum restraint after Iran ’s retaliatory attacks on Israel over the latter’s deadly assault on the Iran ian consulate in Syria .

According to the latest reports, Iran on Saturday launched hundreds of drones and missiles from its territory toward Israel, with most intercepted. Several missiles reportedly struck within Israeli territory, one of which damaged an Israeli military facility in the south of the country. Overall, a few civilians were injured, said Guterres.

Guterres reminded all member states that the UN Charter prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state and that the principle of inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law.

The international community has a shared responsibility to actively engage all parties concerned to prevent further escalation, to secure an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, he said.

UN Secretary-General Iran Israel Retaliatory Attacks Assault Consulate Syria Middle East Conflict Maximum Restraint Defuse De-Escalate

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold rises, oil choppy after Iran attacks IsraelSINGAPORE, April 15 — Gold prices rose today, attracting some safe haven bids, while oil prices were choppy after Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend stoked...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Israel, US, UK, France and Allies Form Coalition to Counter Iran's AttackIsrael's army announces the formation of a coalition consisting of Israel, the United States, Britain, France, and other allies to counter Iran's unprecedented attack. Iran launched a wave of missiles and attack drones against Israel, marking the first direct attack on its arch foe. The coalition successfully thwarted Iran's attack, which included over 350 threats such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, rockets, and suicide drones.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

G7 Leaders Condemn Iran's Attack on IsraelLeaders of the G7 nations condemn Iran's attack on Israel and express their commitment to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Palestinians in Gaza Applaud Iran's Attack on IsraelMany Palestinians in Gaza applaud Iran's attack on Israel as a rare payback for the Israeli offensive on their enclave. However, some suspect that Tehran staged the assault more for show than to inflict real damage.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Lebanon’s Hezbollah praises Iran’s attack on IsraelBEIRUT, April 15 — Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has been exchanging cross-border fire with Israel since the Gaza war erupted, yesterday congratulated Tehran on...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Iran balas dendam, Israel tagih simpati UNSCIran balas dendam, Israel tagih simpati UNSC

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »