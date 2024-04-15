UN Secretary-General calls for maximum restraint after Iran's retaliatory attacks on Israel

: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday called for maximum restraint after Iran ’s retaliatory attacks on Israel over the latter’s deadly assault on the Iran ian consulate in Syria .
According to the latest reports, Iran on Saturday launched hundreds of drones and missiles from its territory toward Israel, with most intercepted. Several missiles reportedly struck within Israeli territory, one of which damaged an Israeli military facility in the south of the country. Overall, a few civilians were injured, said Guterres.
Guterres reminded all member states that the UN Charter prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state and that the principle of inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law.
The international community has a shared responsibility to actively engage all parties concerned to prevent further escalation, to secure an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, he said.
UN Secretary-General Iran Israel Retaliatory Attacks Assault Consulate Syria Middle East Conflict Maximum Restraint Defuse De-Escalate
