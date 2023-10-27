UN says Gazan health ministry’s tolls in earlier conflicts ‘credible’

JERUSALEM: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said today the death toll given by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza had proved to be “credible” in previous conflicts after Washington raised doubts about figures from the current war.

“In the past, the five, six cycles of conflict in the Gaza Strip, these figures were considered as credible and no one ever really challenged these figures,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Jerusalem.

The war erupted on Oct 7 after Hamas stormed across the Gaza border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and snatching 229 hostages in the worst bloodshed in Israel’s history. Israel has struck back with a relentless bombing campaign which Gaza’s health ministry says has killed 7,028 people, mostly civilians, among them 2,913 children. headtopics.com

Lazzarini said 57 UNRWA staff had been killed since the conflict began, explaining how the agency’s toll reflected the broader casualty rate in Gaza. He suggested the ratio of UNRWA staff killed to the total number of agency workers was in line with the ratio of Gazans killed to the territory’s overall population, as provided by the health ministry.His comments came just days after US president Joe Biden said he had “no confidence” in the figures provided by Gaza’s health ministry.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war,” he told a White House press conference yesterday. headtopics.com

A day later, the health ministry responded by releasing the names, identity card numbers, gender and age of almost 7,000 of those killed in Gaza. “We have decided to announce the details of the names to the whole world so that the truth is known about the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people,” the ministry said.

