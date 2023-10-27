UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
PM Anwar witnesses signing agreement for relocation to Port Dickson and redevelopment of Royal Military Police Corps training centre, Army Red Warrior acrobatic team The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel's 75-year-old history.
“It sends the message to everyone enough is enough. This war has to stop, the carnage against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance should begin to enter the Gaza Strip,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters. headtopics.com
A Canadian-led bid to amend the resolution to include a rejection and condemnation of the “terrorist attacks by Hamas ... and the taking of hostages” failed to get the two thirds majority needed, garnering 88 votes in favour, 55 against and 23 abstentions.
The General Assembly also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”