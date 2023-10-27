UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

PM Anwar witnesses signing agreement for relocation to Port Dickson and redevelopment of Royal Military Police Corps training centre, Army Red Warrior acrobatic team The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel's 75-year-old history.

“It sends the message to everyone enough is enough. This war has to stop, the carnage against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance should begin to enter the Gaza Strip,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters. headtopics.com

A Canadian-led bid to amend the resolution to include a rejection and condemnation of the “terrorist attacks by Hamas ... and the taking of hostages” failed to get the two thirds majority needed, garnering 88 votes in favour, 55 against and 23 abstentions.

The General Assembly also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”

Read more:

malaymail »

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and HamasThe UN General Assembly demands aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians. Read more ⮕

UK Labour leader Starmer under pressure over Israel-Hamas stanceHe spent time yesterday with over a dozen Muslim MPs in a bid to soothe tensions. Read more ⮕

Lima cedera selepas roket dilancar Hamas-Israel mengenai pekan MesirLima cedera selepas roket dilancar Hamas-Israel mengenai pekan Mesir Read more ⮕

Hezbollah, Hamas, Jihad Islam bincang misi tumpaskan IsraelKetua kumpulan Hezbollah bertemu dengan pemimpin Hamas dan Jihad Islam bagi membincangkan rancangan mencapai kemenangan ke atas Israel. Read more ⮕

Israel rebuffs allies’ calls to ‘pause’ Gaza assaultIsrael says any respite from fighting benefits Hamas, which it is determined to destroy. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsJERUSALEM, Oct 28 ― Hamas said today its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with “full force” after Israel's military widened its air and ground... Read more ⮕