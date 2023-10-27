UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

Results are displayed as the UN General Assembly voted for a non-binding resolution calling for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza. (AP pic)

The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel’s 75-year-old history.

A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count. The General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action. headtopics.com

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan rejected the resolution, saying the UN no longer holds any legitimacy or relevance and accused those who voted yes of preferring to support “the defence of Nazi terrorists” instead of Israel.

A Canadian-led bid to amend the resolution to include a rejection and condemnation of the “terrorist attacks by Hamas … and the taking of hostages” failed to get the two thirds majority needed, garnering 88 votes in favour, 55 against and 23 abstentions. headtopics.com

The General Assembly also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”

Read more:

fmtoday »

Israel rebuffs allies’ calls to ‘pause’ Gaza assaultIsrael says any respite from fighting benefits Hamas, which it is determined to destroy. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsJERUSALEM, Oct 28 ― Hamas said today its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with “full force” after Israel's military widened its air and ground... Read more ⮕

UK Labour leader Starmer under pressure over Israel-Hamas stanceHe spent time yesterday with over a dozen Muslim MPs in a bid to soothe tensions. Read more ⮕

Lima cedera selepas roket dilancar Hamas-Israel mengenai pekan MesirLima cedera selepas roket dilancar Hamas-Israel mengenai pekan Mesir Read more ⮕

Hezbollah, Hamas, Jihad Islam bincang misi tumpaskan IsraelKetua kumpulan Hezbollah bertemu dengan pemimpin Hamas dan Jihad Islam bagi membincangkan rancangan mencapai kemenangan ke atas Israel. Read more ⮕

US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security CouncilThe broader UN General Assembly is scheduled to debate the war over the next two days. Read more ⮕