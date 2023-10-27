UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

Results are displayed as the UN General Assembly voted for a non-binding resolution calling for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza. (AP pic)
The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel’s 75-year-old history.
A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count. The General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action.
Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan rejected the resolution, saying the UN no longer holds any legitimacy or relevance and accused those who voted yes of preferring to support “the defence of Nazi terrorists” instead of Israel.
A Canadian-led bid to amend the resolution to include a rejection and condemnation of the "terrorist attacks by Hamas … and the taking of hostages" failed to get the two thirds majority needed, garnering 88 votes in favour, 55 against and 23 abstentions.
The General Assembly also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”