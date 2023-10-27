UN must change to remain relevant

“Among the major reforms that need to be carried out by the UN is the total abolishment of veto power accorded to its permanent members namely the US, UK, France, Russia and China.
time has come for the United Nations (UN) to enact major reforms in order to remain relevant on the world stage.Currently, many view the UN as having failed in its role as a global peacemaker and a body that can bring unity to all countries.
For many years, this veto power has been abused by these five countries to serve their own interests.The ongoing conflict involving the Palestinian people and Israelis has faced many obstacles due to the extensive use of such veto powers by the US against many UN resolutions that condemn the Israeli government for all the acts of terror and aggression against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza strip. headtopics.com
The Russian act of using its veto power to block the proposal has been condemned by many nations which see the move as an act to prevent bringing the perpetrators to justice. The resolution, which was backed by 13 members of the council would have given ICC the mandate to investigate the horrific crimes committed during the course of the conflict in Syria, which since March 2011 has witnessed the deaths of more than 100,000 civilians, displacement of millions and widespread violations of human rights.
The UN was created with the aim of promoting international cooperation replacing the ineffective League of Nations, which failed to stop the atrocities of World War II, which witnessed millions of casualties.The main objectives of its creation include maintaining international peace and security, promoting human rights, fostering social and economic development, protecting the environment and providing humanitarian aid in cases of famine, natural disaster and armed conflict. headtopics.com