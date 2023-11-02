UN: Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp could be war crimes

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.“Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.The principle of proportionality referred to by the UN plays a central role in the wars of law defined by the Geneva Conventions.

Warring parties can launch attacks deemed proportionate on military targets even while knowing that civilians could also be hit. The International Criminal Court is the only independent international legal authority that carries out investigations into genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, but Israel is not a member.

The large death toll from the strikes has drawn a chorus of international condemnation, with Bolivia severing diplomatic ties with Israel in protest.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Kuwait condemns Israeli ‘aggression’ on Gaza, calls for ceasefire, says crown princeDUBAI, Oct 31 — Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah said today that his country condemns Israeli “aggression” on Gaza and called for a...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Arab world condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in GazaISTANBUL: The Arab world moved swiftly to condemn Israeli airstrikes Tuesday on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza which left hundreds dead and...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Saudi condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’Reporters witnessed at least 47 bodies being recovered from the scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 9 Israeli soldiers killed in combat in Gaza, says IDFTwo soldiers were also seriously wounded in fighting in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’RIYADH, Nov 1 — Saudi Arabia today roundly condemned a deadly Israeli bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp that killed dozens of people — including, Israel says, a Hamas...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Israeli army says it hit 11,000 Gaza ‘terror targets’ since war’s startJERUSALEM, Nov 1 — The Israeli army said today that its forces had carried out attacks on more than 11,000 militant targets in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of its ongoing...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕