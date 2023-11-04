UN human rights chief 'disgusted' by rise in global hatred since Hamas-Israel war

The UN human rights chief said today he was “disgusted” by the “sharp rise in hatred globally” since the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7. Volker Turk strongly deplored the surge in cases of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other hate-speech, both online and offline. “The impact of this crisis... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanising both Palestinians and Jews,” Turk said in a statement.

“We have witnessed a sharp spike in hate speech, violence and discrimination, deepening social fractures and polarisation... I have heard from both Jews and Muslims that they don’t feel safe, and it saddens me,” he adde

