Only three World Food Programme trucks carrying about 60 tonnes of food were allowed into Gaza on Saturday. (AP pic)

The Rafah crossing, which is controlled by Egypt and does not border Israel, has become the main point of aid delivery since Israel imposed a “total siege” of Gaza in retaliation for an attack by Hamas fighters from the coastal strip on Oct 7.

“We’ve gotten a few – a dribble, just a dribble – of trucks in,” McCain said in an interview. “We need to get a large amount in. We need safe, unfettered access into Gaza so that we can feed and make sure that people don’t starve to death because that’s what’s happening.” headtopics.com

Three WFP trucks carrying about 60 tonnes of food – enough to feed 200,000 people for a day – entered Gaza on Saturday. One additional WFP truck has crossed since then, according to the agency.The daily average of trucks allowed into Gaza prior to the hostilities was about 500, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

McCain, who visited Egypt and met with officials, said each truck has to offload its cargo at a checkpoint for inspection, then reload it when the check is complete.

