UN agency says ‘soon many more will die’ from Gaza siege

JERUSALEM: The United Nations warned today that “many more will die” as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza, which has also caused sewage to flow on the streets of the Palestinian territory.

“As we speak people in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Lazzarini called for more aid to be immediately allowed into Gaza during a press conference in Jerusalem. Limited convoys of aid have entered through Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt, but the UNRWA chief noted that they have not included fuel, which is vital to keep critical services running.“What needs more support? Bakeries, water stations, life support machines in a hospital – all this needs fuel to function,” he said.The agency has “drastically limited” its fuel consumption, he said, and normally needs 160,000 litres per day for its operations. headtopics.com

The strikes have come in response to attacks by Hamas gunmen, who poured into Israel and killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 224 more, according to Israeli officials.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Gaza war revives past trauma for Lebanon's Palestinian refugeesBURJ AL-BARAJNEH CAMP (Lebanon), Oct 26 — For aging refugees in Lebanon, seeing Palestinians caught up in a new conflict in Gaza revives painful memories of their own flight... Read more ⮕

Gaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di GazaGaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di Gaza ekoran Serangan rejim zionis di penempatan orang awam. Read more ⮕

UN chief alleges international law violations in Gaza, Israel angryNEW YORK, Oct 25 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday alleged violations of international law in Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire as Israel pounds the... Read more ⮕

UN Security Council to vote on rival US, Russian plans for Israel, Gaza actionUNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 — The United Nations Security Council will vote later today on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel... Read more ⮕

Japan urges Israel to pause assault on Gaza StripThe request was made in a meeting between the countries late yesterday. Read more ⮕