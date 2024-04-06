Umno Youth chief investigated for sedition

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh is being investigated for sedition after two police reports were lodged against him. He was detained upon his arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport and taken to Kota Kinabalu police headquarters for questioning. The investigation is related to his speech on the socks sold by KK Super Mart. The case is classified under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney General's Chambers once completed

Umno Youth Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh Sedition Investigation Police Reports Kota Kinabalu International Airport KK Super Mart Sedition Act 1948 Communications And Multimedia Act 1998 Attorney General's Chambers

