Umno tells youth wing chief to stop raising KK Mart issue

The Umno leadership had told youth wing chief Dr Akmal Saleh to stop raising the issue of KK Mart and its controversial sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”, the party’s Sabah chief Bung Moktar Radin says. According to The Vibes, Bung said Akmal was told to stand down after it was revealed that KK Mart had no control over the supply of the socks and following its swift apology.

"It's not a matter of whether we agree or disagree with Akmal, but Umno already directed him to stop during a recent meeting. "Even party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the king have called for an end to the issue," Bung was quoted as saying.

