UMK's Emergency Fund for Palestine raises RM10,000 in a week

BACHOK: Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) is optimistic about raising RM20,000 in donations through the Emergency Fund for Palestine initiative it launched last week.

Vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Razli Che Razak said that, within a week, UMK successfully collected donations totalling RM10,000, a significant amount of which was contributed through QR code payment. "We will continue this humanitarian fund for another week in conjunction with UMK's convocation ceremony starting on Nov 4 to collect more contributions.

"We expect approximately 10,000 parents and graduates attending the event will contribute to the existing fund before we hand it over to the Higher Education Ministry to be distributed to recognised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to be sent to Palestine," he told reporters after launching the Solidarity Programme for Palestine at UMK Bachok Campus, here Sunday (Oct 29), which was attended by 300 students and over 100 university staff. headtopics.com

Razli added that similar programmes were conducted at two other UMK branches in Jeli and Pengkalan Chepa to increase awareness among students and staff about the Palestinian people's struggle to defend Gaza. - BernamaMassive storm damages several houses in Kubang Pasu, says Civil Defence

