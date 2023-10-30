UM and Taiwan inks collaboration on Taiwan Studies project

KUALA LUMPUR: A Taiwan Studies Lectures programme will be carried out by Universiti Malaya to deepen academic and educational collaboration between Malaysia and Taiwan.

The activities would be held in collaboration with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) in Malaysia. It includes conferences, workshops, and lectures by Taiwanese scholars.At the signing, Universiti Malaya was represented by its Arts and Social Sciences Faculty Dean, Prof Datuk Dr Danny Wong Tze Ken.

Prof Wong will lead the University Malaya team of members from the Chinese Studies and History departments. Phoebe Yeh, who represented Teco said academic collaboration between Malaysia and Taiwan has long been established in literature, history, science and technology, among others, with many achievements. headtopics.com

The ceremony was witnessed by the higher learning institution's associate vice-chancellor (Global Engagement) Prof Yvonne Lim, on Monday (Oct 30). Teco also presented a US$35,000 (RM166,700) grant to the university for the project. It includes research on the History of Malaysia-Taiwan relations and the dissemination of Taiwanese Gastronomy Culture in Malaysia.Strict screening to pick 500 top grads for MyBrin 2.0 post-grad studiesFormula on special grants for East Malaysia being worked out, says Minister

